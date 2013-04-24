FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing says most 787 Dreamliner battery costs absorbed in Q1
April 24, 2013 / 3:37 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing says most 787 Dreamliner battery costs absorbed in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday that most of the costs associated with fixing the 787 Dreamliner battery system were reflected in first-quarter results released earlier in the day.

“We managed to absorb this,” Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said in a conference call. The costs were included partly in research and development costs for the quarter, which fell compared with a year earlier. The cost will be spread over a about 1,100 planes, and that number will increase slightly, Smith said, without providing a figure.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
