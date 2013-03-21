FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing plans 787 battery test flight for end of week - sources
#Market News
March 21, 2013 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

Boeing plans 787 battery test flight for end of week - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Boeing Co plans to conduct two flight tests of its revamped 787 battery system, possibly as soon as the end of the week, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The 787 flights, the first since February, mark another step toward Boeing’s recently announced goal of returning the grounded jet to service in a matter of weeks, not months.

Regulators banned the plane from the skies in January after lithium-ion batteries burned on two 787s in quick succession that month. The Federal Aviation Administration gave Boeing permission for a single “ferry” flight on Feb. 7 to move a jet to Washington state from Texas, carrying minimal crew and no passengers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
