FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing wins deal to build new Air Force One presidential jets
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing wins deal to build new Air Force One presidential jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has won a contract to start preliminary design work on a new fleet of Air Force One presidential aircraft based on its 747-8 commercial airliner, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing an initial contract worth $25.8 million to start work on the program by looking at the tradeoffs between the requirements for the new plane and its design, according to the Pentagon’s daily digest of arms deals.

The Air Force first announced in January 2015 that Boeing’s 747-8 would be used to replace the two current Air Force planes used to transport the U.S. president, which are based on the Boeing 747-200 airliners. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.