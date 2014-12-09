Boeing sees aircraft funding market remaining strong

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co forecast continued strong demand for aircraft funding, with commercial jet buyers using capital markets to fund a third of the $124 billion of the sales expected in 2015, the company said on Tuesday.

“The strength we’re seeing in aircraft finance is largely the result of a healthy and balanced global demand for new aircraft,” Boeing Capital Corporation’s vice president for aircraft financial services, Tim Myers, said.

Capital markets are a growing source of funding for aircraft deliveries, up from just 3 percent in 2009.

Money from government-backed export credit agencies (ECA), once used to pay for the bulk of airliner deals, but it is expected to continue at historically low levels, Boeing said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Greg Mahlich)