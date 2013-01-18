Boeing liable to compensate Air India over grounded Dreamliners - India minister

NEW DELHI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Boeing Co. is liable to compensate state-run Air India for the grounding of 787 Dreamliner passenger jets on safety issues, Indian aviation minister Ajit Singh told reporters on Friday.

The lightweight, mainly carbon-composite aircraft has been plagued by mishaps, raising concerns over its use of lithium-ion batteries and forcing many airlines across the globe to ground them.

Poland’s state-controlled LOT Airlines earlier said it would seek compensation from Boeing for grounding its two planes.