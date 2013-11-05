Boeing working with Air India over 787 windshield crack

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is working with Air India Ltd after the windshield of a 787 Dreamliner cracked while landing in Australia, the Seattle-based plane maker said on Tuesday.

The incident comes just weeks after a body panel fell off a 787 also operated by Air India, a development that Boeing and the airline are still investigating.

Indian media reported on Monday that the flight from Delhi, carrying 74 passengers, developed a crack late Sunday while landing in Melbourne.

An Air India spokesman said the problem was not a glitch with the high-tech aircraft but may have been due to rapid changes in temperature or particles on the windscreen while landing, media reported.

In a response to queries about the incident, Boeing said it was aware of the issue and was working with the airline. A Sydney-based spokeswoman declined to comment further.

Air India’s offices in Australia could not be contacted, while Melbourne Airport declined to comment.

The 787 has suffered a series of glitches since it was introduced two years ago, including battery overheating that prompted regulators to ground the entire fleet in January. Flights resumed in April.