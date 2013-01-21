FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-ANA cancels 141 more flights with 787 jet grounded
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2013 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-ANA cancels 141 more flights with 787 jet grounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects month of fire in final paragraph)

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - All Nippon Airways will cancel 123 domestic and 18 international flights between Wednesday and Sunday after Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner passenger plane was grounded, the Japanese airline said Monday.

More than 18,000 passengers will be affected.

The cancellations announced on Monday add to the 72 flights scheduled from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22 that ANA called off last week.

ANA, which flies the most Dreamliners of any airline, also said in the statement it will announce flight cancellations for Jan. 28 later in the day and plans to announce cancellations occurring for dates from Jan. 29 on Thursday.

On Sunday, U.S. safety investigators ruled out excess voltage as the cause of a battery fire this month on a 787 jet operated by Japan Airlines Co (JAL) and said they were expanding the probe to look at the battery’s charger and the jet’s auxiliary power unit. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.