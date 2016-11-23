3rd Circuit returns Boeing asbestos suit to federal court

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that an asbestos exposure case against Boeing Inc belonged in New Jersey federal rather than state court because the company's liability stemmed from its government contract work.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that the district court misinterpreted the federal officer removal statute, which allows federal agencies and officials to remove state cases to federal court.

