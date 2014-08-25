FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOC Aviation places order for 80 Boeing 737 series planes
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

BOC Aviation places order for 80 Boeing 737 series planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - BOC Aviation, the leasing subsidiary of Bank of China, said it has placed an order for a total of 80 Boeing Co 737 series aircraft for delivery from 2016 to 2021.

Monday’s order comprises 50 737 Max 8 and 30 Next Generation 737-800 aircraft.

“Following the successful placement of the 50 Next Generation 737 aircraft that we ordered in 2006, this is a continuation of our commitment to be responsive to airline customers which are expanding or replacing older fleets,” said Robert Martin, managing director and CEO of Singapore-based BOC Aviation, one of the world’s leading lessors.

Mondays’ order follows the lessor’s order for 36 Airbus A320ceo and seven A320neo planes at the Farnborough airshow in July. [ID::nWEB00PNM] (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.