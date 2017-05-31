Canada: Boeing is trusted partner despite Bombardier dispute

OTTAWA, May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said on Wednesday that Boeing Co will be a trusted military partner in the decades to come, even though the government has threatened to scrap plans to buy Boeing's fighter jets..

In the prepared text of a speech, Sajjan called on Boeing to abandon an anti-dumping challenge it has launched against Canadian plane maker Bombardier Inc, saying "it is not the behavior we expect of a trusted partner". (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Denny Thomas)