April 22, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

Europe to adopt U.S. decision to let Boeing 787 resume flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - European safety authorities are backing a decision by U.S. regulators to allow the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to resume flights after a three-month grounding.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approved a new battery system for the Boeing jet on Friday and is expected to issue imminently an “airworthiness directive” formally lifting the flight ban, in place since January.

When it does so, the European Aviation Safety Agency plans to adopt the same measure, a spokesman for the regulator said.

“We have been working with the FAA since the beginning, so we are quite happy with what has been presented so far,” the spokesman added.

