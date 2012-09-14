FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Boeing commercial planes chief speaks to conference
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Boeing commercial planes chief speaks to conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrects figure for 737 max jets to 649 firm orders)

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sept 14 (Reuters) - Boeing Co : * Ray Conner, Boeing commercial planes chief, tells Morgan Stanley investor conference that net orders at 649 for 737 max * Cargo market has flattened, notes older 747

freighters are being parked * Qantas cancellations not changed

company view on 787 output rates * Commercial planes chief says too early to comment on EADS -BAE

Systems talks, adds EADS clearly wants to expand military business * Commercial planes chief says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ as 787 goes into rate ramps * Company pricing currently driving a premium over

the Airbus A320 neo and classic 737s (Editing by Alwyn Scott and Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.