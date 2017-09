Nov 18 (Reuters) - Boeing : * Boeing and mubadala sign new agreement expanding UAE aerospace manufacturing * Says mubadala to grow long-term role supplying as much as $2.5 billion in

advanced composites and machined metals * C0 and mubadala have also agreed to work together to develop pre-preg and

carbon fiber manufacturing capabilities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage