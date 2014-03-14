FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing CEO McNerney earns $23.3 mln in 2013
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing CEO McNerney earns $23.3 mln in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s Chief Executive W. James McNerney earned $23.3 million in 2013 compared with $27.5 million in 2012, as the value of his pension was unchanged last year.

Boeing said last week that it would end pension plans for 68,000 non-union employees, including McNerney, effective Jan. 1, 2016.

McNerney’s total compensation nearly doubled to $39.2 million last year, including stock options exercised and excluding the change in pension value, showed a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. ()

The value of 64-year-old McNerney’s pension had risen by $6.4 million in 2012.

The base salary of McNerney, who has held the top job since July 2005, has remained unchanged at $1.93 million since March 2008.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.