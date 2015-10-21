Boeing signals potential 777 production cut as 787 strengthens

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Wednesday gave its strongest indication yet that it is ready to cut production of its 777 mini-jumbo jetliner, one of its most profitable planes and a key source of cash for the world’s largest plane maker.

The long-expected acknowledgement of a potential cut in 777 production to as low as 7 a month from the current 8.3 comes as Boeing voiced increasing confidence in the ability of its 787 Dreamliner to reach profitability. Boeing also said it is still considering an increase in production of 737s, its other main cash cow, despite concerns from engine maker CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric Co and Safran SA of France. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)