SEATTLE Feb 23 Boeing Co's commercial
airplanes division is "not competitive" under current U.S. tax
rules and the company is using its access to the Trump
administration to press for changes, Chief Financial Officer
Greg Smith said on Thursday.
Tax reform is "going to drive growth, it's going to drive
our U.S. economy, it's going to create jobs, it's going to allow
us to make more investments in our people, in our factories, in
our products," Smith said at an investor conference organized by
Barclays. "We're not competitive today ... and we're thankful to
have the opportunity to have the podium and talk about it and,
hopefully, help the administration think that through as they're
deciding on where they want to go with this."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)