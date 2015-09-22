FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing CEO sees scope for additional 737 work in China
September 22, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing CEO sees scope for additional 737 work in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said he sees scope for additional 737 work going to China as the company continues to increase production rates of the single-aisle jetliner.

“As we ramp up capabilities in China, including additional 737-related work, the actions that we’ll take are actions that will also allow us to grow jobs here in the U.S.,” he said at an aerospace conference in Seattle organized by SAE International.

Muilenburg stopped short of discussing specifics of Boeing’s proposed 737 finishing facility in China, a step expected to be announced during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Seattle this week. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by James Dalgleish)

