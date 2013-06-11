FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing, US Army sign $4 bln deal for 177 more Chinook helicopters
June 11, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing, US Army sign $4 bln deal for 177 more Chinook helicopters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIDLEY PARK, Pennsylvania, June 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co and the U.S. Army on Tuesday said they had signed a 5-year contract worth $4 billion for 177 more CH-47F Chinook helicopters, a deal they said would save the government $810 million compared to buying the aircraft one year at a time.

The contract includes options that could increase the Army’s total buy of the workhorse, twin-rotor Chinook helicopters to 215, including some to be sold to foreign countries, Boeing said in a statement about the deal.

Boeing said there were 807 CH-47 helicopters in service around the world, including 528 operated by the U.S. military. In coming years, the company said it saw opportunities to sell hundreds more Chinook helicopters to the U.S. military and other countries, including 32 to Saudi Arabia and 15 to India.

