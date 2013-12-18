Boeing's Muilenburg to be named chief operating officer -source

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Dennis Muilenburg, head of Boeing’s defense division, will be named chief operating officer of the overall parent company Boeing Co, a source familiar with the decision said on Wednesday, making him the “heir apparent” to the company’s chief executive, Jim McNerney.

Chris Chadwick, who now heads Boeing’s military aircraft unit, will succeed Muilenburg at the helm of Boeing’s defense division, said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the personnel changes.