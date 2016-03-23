Chinese national pleads guilty in U.S. to computer hacking conspiracy

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A businessman from China pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to hack into the computer networks of major U.S. defense contractors including Boeing Co , the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Su Bin, 50, faces a maximum five-year sentence for allegedly conspiring with two other people in China to obtain sensitive military information and export it illegally.

Su’s attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment. Boeing spokesman Todd Blecher said the company “fully cooperated with the authorities throughout this process and we welcome this development.”

According to U.S. government court filings, Su began working in 2008 to target U.S. companies. In 2010, he emailed a file to an unnamed individual in China which contained information about Boeing’s C-17 military transport aircraft.

Su also helped his co-conspirators decide which company employees to target, and translated documents from English to Chinese.

Arrested in Canada in 2014, Su ultimately consented to U.S. extradition in February, the Justice Department said.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 13 before a Los Angeles federal judge.