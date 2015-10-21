FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing's 787 deferred production cost balance rises to $28.3 bln
October 21, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday that the deferred production cost balance for its 787 Dreamliner, a measure of the program’s progress toward profitability, rose to $28.3 billion in the third quarter from $27.7 billion in second quarter.

The rise reflected continuing losses on the high-tech jet. Boeing has said it expects the 787 program to reach cash-flow break even this year, and become profitable in 2016. Boeing also said on Wednesday that net profit rose 25 percent in the latest quarter to $1.7 billion, or $2.47 per share, on a 9 percent rise in revenue to $25.85 billion. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

