a year ago
UPDATE 1-Boeing second-quarter deliveries up slightly
July 7, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Boeing second-quarter deliveries up slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

July 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 199 commercial aircraft in the second quarter, up from 197 in the same period a year earlier.

The world's biggest planemaker said deliveries of its single-aisle 737 slipped to 127 from 128 as it readies a newer version of its most popular plane.

The new plane, the 737 MAX, is currently undergoing flight tests and is expected to be delivered to customers next year.

Boeing's second-quarter deliveries of its 777 planes rose to 28 from 26 from a year earlier, while its 787 deliveries increased to 38 from 34.

The company said it delivered a total of 375 planes since the beginning of the year. Boeing expects to deliver 740 to 745 planes in 2016, down from a record 762 in 2015.

Boeing also said it had 171 new orders for the second quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
