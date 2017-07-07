July 7 Boeing Co said on Friday it delivered 183 jetliners in the second quarter, down from 199 in the same period a year earlier.

The company delivered 123 of its single-aisle 737s in the quarter, down from 127 a year earlier, and 33 787 Dreamliners, down from 38. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)