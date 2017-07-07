Facebook meets Pakistan government after blasphemy death sentence
ISLAMABAD, July 7 A senior Facebook official met with Pakistan's interior minister on Friday to discuss a demand the company prevent blasphemous content or be blocked.
July 7 Boeing Co said on Friday it delivered 183 jetliners in the second quarter, down from 199 in the same period a year earlier.
The company delivered 123 of its single-aisle 737s in the quarter, down from 127 a year earlier, and 33 787 Dreamliners, down from 38. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
HARARE, July 7 The International Monetary Fund on Friday said Zimbabwe's economy would grow by 2.8 percent this year from 0.7 percent in 2016, thanks to a rebound in agriculture, but saw inflation quickening to 7 percent by December.