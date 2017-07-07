A Boeing 737 MAX is seen on the static display, before the opening of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Friday it delivered 183 jetliners in the second quarter, down from 199 a year earlier.

The company delivered 123 of its single-aisle 737s in the latest quarter, compared with 127 in the same period a year ago.

Deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners fell to 33 in the three months ended June, from 38.

The world's biggest planemaker is transitioning to a newer version of its most popular aircraft, the 737.

The company delivered the first 737 MAX, the latest version of the single-aisle jet, to Malaysia-based Malindo Air in May.

Boeing also said on Friday it booked total orders of 212 aircraft in the second quarter.

