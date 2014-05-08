FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing's jetliner deliveries slow in April from March pace
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing's jetliner deliveries slow in April from March pace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s pace of commercial airplane deliveries slowed to 56 in April, or 10 fewer than the month before.

The company remained the world’s biggest plane maker, however, besting the 52 jets that rival Airbus produced in the month.

Boeing’s April decline mainly reflected the fact that it delivered 39 narrow-body 737s, down from 44 in March.

Boeing’s net orders, meanwhile, rose by three 737s in the week through May 6, reflecting 10 new orders for 737s, and cancellations of seven 737 planes. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.