Boeing revises up jet demand forecast
June 11, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing revises up jet demand forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co boosted its 20-year forecast for aircraft demand by 3.5 percent on Thursday, predicting “strong and resilient” growth as two out of every five newly built jets feed Asia’s booming travel market.

The U.S. planemaker expects airlines and freight firms to take delivery of 38,050 jets worth $5.6 trillion by 2034, by which year more than 7 billion people will be flying.

Boeing issued its latest forecasts ahead of the industry’s annual showcase, when jetmakers will be drumming up new business and gauging the ability of their suppliers to keep pace with the record demand at the June 15-21 Paris Airshow. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)

