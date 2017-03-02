FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing to sue Denmark over lack of access to jet deal documents
March 2, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 6 months ago

Boeing to sue Denmark over lack of access to jet deal documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 2 (Reuters) - Boeing will take Denmark to court over a lack of access to documents used in a decision to select Lockheed Martin's F-35 over Boeing's F/A 18 Super Hornet in a fighter jet contract awarded last year.

"Boeing has filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Defence because the ministry has not responded to the request for access to the documents which are the foundation for the evaluation in the competition for the fighter jets," Boeing said in statement.

In September, Boeing said it had submitted a request to the ministry that would require it to provide all materials related to the procurement evaluation and decision announced in June.

The ministry was not immediately able to comment. In September, previous defence minister Peter Christensen confirmed that Boeing would get access to the requested information. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)

