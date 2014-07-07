FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing says still assessing damages to 737 fuselages
July 7, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing says still assessing damages to 737 fuselages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it was still assessing damages to six 737 fuselages after a train carrying them derailed in Montana last Thursday.

“Cars involved in the derailment carrying assemblies for the 777 and 747 have been inspected and their content appears undamaged,” Boeing said in an email to Reuters on Monday.

Nineteen cars in a 90-car train derailed on their way to the planemaker’ s factories in Washington state from Spirit Aerosystems Holdings. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

