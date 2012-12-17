FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Boeing resumes $3.6 bln share repurchase program
December 17, 2012 / 10:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Boeing resumes $3.6 bln share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said Monday it will raise its dividend 10 percent and resume share repurchases after suspending them in 2009.

The Chicago-based aerospace company set a regular quarterly dividend of 48.5 cents per share, payable on March 8, meaning Boeing will not join Wal-Mart Stores Inc and other companies that decided to issue dividends in December to avoid the looming possibility of a tax increase in the new year.

Boeing said it would spend between $1.5 billion and $2 billion in 2013 on share repurchases. The purchases were authorized in 2007 as part of a $7 billion buy-back plan that was halted in 2009 with $3.6 billion remaining.

A Boeing spokesman said there was no further guidance on when the remaining $1.6 billion to $2.1 billion would be spent.

