UPDATE 1-ANA cancels 177 more flights with 787 jet grounded
#Market News
January 21, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-ANA cancels 177 more flights with 787 jet grounded

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - All Nippon Airways said on Monday it cancelled 151 domestic and 26 international flights scheduled for Jan. 23-28 after Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner passenger plane was grounded, affecting more than 21,000 passengers.

The cancellations add to the 72 flights scheduled for Jan. 19-22 that ANA called off last week.

ANA, which flies the most Dreamliners of any airline, said in a statement it will announce on Thursday its plans on flight cancellations for dates from Jan. 29.

Rival Japan Airlines Co said on Monday it will cancel four flights on its Tokyo-San Diego route for Jan. 27-28, adding to the 8 flights originally scheduled for Jan. 19-25 on the same route it called off last week.

Any schedule changes for flights slated for Jan. 26 have yet to be decided, JAL added in a statement.

U.S. and Japanese aviation safety officials investigating the Dreamliner’s recent battery-related incidents on Monday visited the Kyoto headquarters of GS Yuasa, the firm that makes batteries for the 787, seeking clues into why one of the planes made an emergency landing last week.

