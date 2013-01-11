Crack appeared on ANA's Boeing 787 Dreamliner, no injuries

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A crack appeared in a cockpit window on an All Nippon Airway’s domestic 787 Dreamliner flight, but the plane landed safely and no-one on board was injured, the company said.

The flight, which left from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, landed safely in Matsuyama airport in western Japan Friday morning. “Cracks appear a few times every year in other planes. We do not see this as a sign of a fundamental problem” with Boeing’s aircraft, an ANA spokesman said.

The Dreamliner jet has had mishaps from electrical problems in as many days, including an electrical fire that caused severe damage to a plane. U.S. transportation authorities are launching a review of the Dreamliner, a source told Reuters.