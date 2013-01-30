FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan: no link between 787 battery monitor unit-making process, ANA problem
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

Japan: no link between 787 battery monitor unit-making process, ANA problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s transport ministry said the manufacturing process at the maker of the monitoring unit for Boeing Co Dreamliner batteries did not appear to be linked to the battery problem on an All Nippon Airways- operated 787 that made an emergency landing in western Japan this month.

The global fleet of 50 Dreamliners - 17 of which are operated by ANA - remains grounded as investigators in Japan and the U.S. try to find out what caused one battery to catch fire on a Japan Airlines Co 787 at Boston’s Logan Airport earlier this month, and a second battery to burn on the ANA domestic flight.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.