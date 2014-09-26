LOT Dreamliner resumes flight to Warsaw after emergency landing

WARSAW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A Boeing Dreamliner operated by Polish state airline LOT resumed its flight to Warsaw after an emergency landing in Scotland on Friday, the airline said.

“After checking the aircraft, it turned out that it is functional. The plane is on its way to Poland”, said LOT’s spokeswoman Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras.

The flight from Chicago made an emergency landing at Glasgow airport after crew received an alert from the fire protection system in the baggage hold. (Writing by Anna Koper; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)