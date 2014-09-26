FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing Dreamliner flying from U.S. makes emergency landing in Scotland
September 26, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Boeing Dreamliner flying from U.S. makes emergency landing in Scotland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A Boeing Dreamliner flying from Chicago to Poland made an emergency landing at a Scottish aiport on Friday at its pilot’s request, a spokesman for Glasgow aiport said.

Emergency services met the 787 Dreamliner of the Polish state airline LOT, which had been heading for Warsaw, at 1035 GMT and it was deemed safe before it taxied to a stand, the spokesman said.

“The flight was diverted to Glasgow airport after the pilot requested an emergency landing,” the spokesman added. “It was met by emergency services as a precautionary measure. They assessed the aircraft and deemed it safe.”

“Glasgow airport is open and operational,” he said.

Reporting by Sarah Young and Michael Holden, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
