Boeing says will meet Dreamliner 2013 delivery target
April 24, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing says will meet Dreamliner 2013 delivery target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, April 24 (Reuters) - Boeing will meet its target of delivering more than 60 of its 787 Dreamliner planes in 2013, a senior company executive said in the Ethiopian capital on Wednesday, after the planes were grounded in January over a technical glitch.

“What I can tell you is that as we came into the year we did have a delivery plan and that plan was to deliver more than 60 airplanes this year. Although the timing has changed a little bit, we still expect to deliver those 60-plus airplanes in 2013,” Randy Tinseth, Boeing’s vice president for marketing, told reporters.

