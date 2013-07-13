FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ethiopian Airlines says to continue flying Dreamliners
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Ethiopian Airlines says to continue flying Dreamliners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, July 13 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines said on Saturday it would continue to operate its fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners after one of them caught fire at London’s Heathrow airport.

“We have not grounded any of our aircraft,” the carrier’s public relations department said by email. “The incident at Heathrow happened while the plane was on the ground and had been for more than eight hours and was not related to flight safety.”

Asked whether the airline has determined the cause of the fire, Ethiopian Airlines said: “There is no new development. No safety issue. The incident is being investigated to determine cause of smoke.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.