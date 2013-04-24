Ethiopian Airlines to resume Dreamliner flights on Sat-sources

ADDIS ABABA, April 24 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines plans to resume flying Boeing Co’s grounded 787 Dreamliner passenger jets on Saturday with a commercial flight between Addis Ababa and Nairobi, two airline sources said on Wednesday.

“Ethiopian Airlines will be the first airline company to resume 787 Dreamliner flights in the world. Saturday’s the date,” a senior Ethiopian Airlines source told Reuters. “We’re flying to Nairobi, Kenya on the normal flight schedule.”

A second source confirmed Ethiopian Airlines would fly on Saturday, resuming flights for the first time since its fleet of four 787 Dreamliners was grounded in January.