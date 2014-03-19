FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FAA says review of Boeing 787 Dreamliner finds plane is safe
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. FAA says review of Boeing 787 Dreamliner finds plane is safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday a review of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner found the plane was “soundly designed” and met its “safety level.”

The joint FAA-Boeing review did make seven recommendations for further improvements in Boeing processes and FAA oversight, FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said in a telephone news briefing.

The review was initiated after a battery fire occurred aboard a 787 in January 2013 at Boston’s Logan International Airport. The fire and another battery incident in Japan prompted regulators to ground the plane for 3 1/2 months last year. The plane has also suffered a series of mishaps with brakes, fuel lines, electrical panels, hydraulics, and other systems.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
