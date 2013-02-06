FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing 787 wingbox supplier says not changing production plans
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 4:56 AM / in 5 years

Boeing 787 wingbox supplier says not changing production plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, a first-tier supplier for Boeing Co’s 787 passenger jet, said there was no change to its production plans for the grounded Dreamliner’s wingbox.

“Our production plans are unchanged,” said Mitsuru Takahashi, Fuji Heavy’s chief financial officer at a quarterly earnings news conference on Wednesday.

Boeing has halted deliveries of the 787 until the cause of battery fires is uncovered by investigators in Japan and the United States, but is still assembling new planes in the U.S., keeping the completed jetliners at its plants.

Fuji Heavy, better known as a maker of Subaru cars, is the sole maker of the 787’s wingbox, a critical component that connects the wings to the fuselage.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.