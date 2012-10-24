CORRECTED-Boeing has delivered 28 787s this year

(Corrects headline and 1st paragraph to “has delivered” 28 Dreamliners this year from “will deliver”)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Boeing Co Chief Executive Jim McNerney said the company has delivered 28 787 Dreamliners so far this year, part of its strategy to ramp up production to improve earnings and cash flow.

Speaking on a conference call following release of third-quarter earnings, McNerney also said the company believes air-cargo remains a growth market, despite current weakness. He also said that development of the 737 MAX, a new version of the best-selling single-aisle jet, remains on course. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)