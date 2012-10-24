FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Boeing has delivered 28 787s this year
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 4:07 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Boeing has delivered 28 787s this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and 1st paragraph to “has delivered” 28 Dreamliners this year from “will deliver”)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Boeing Co Chief Executive Jim McNerney said the company has delivered 28 787 Dreamliners so far this year, part of its strategy to ramp up production to improve earnings and cash flow.

Speaking on a conference call following release of third-quarter earnings, McNerney also said the company believes air-cargo remains a growth market, despite current weakness. He also said that development of the 737 MAX, a new version of the best-selling single-aisle jet, remains on course. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.