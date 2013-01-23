FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAKE-A-LOOK-Investigators hunt for cause of Dreamliner problems
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

TAKE-A-LOOK-Investigators hunt for cause of Dreamliner problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japanese regulators have joined their U.S. counterparts in all but ruling out
overcharged batteries as the cause of recent fires on the Boeing 787
Dreamliner, which has now been grounded for a week worldwide.
    Solving the battery issue has become the primary focus of the investigation,
but with excess voltage more or less off the table, investigators are still
hunting for a possible cause.> Boeing suppliers> 787 orders/deliveriesVIDEO
> Boeing's sleepless nights> Boeing's effect on GE> No alarm for Airbus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.