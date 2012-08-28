Boeing adds temporary line to boost Dreamliner production

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said a temporary assembly line to boost production of its new carbon-fiber 787 Dreamliner planes is now up and running at its factory in Everett, Washington.

Boeing is speeding up production of all its major models, and is now delivering its 787 Dreamliner to customers after years of delays.

The temporary assembly line is designed to increase the production rate from the current 3.5 Dreamliners per month to 10 per month by the end of 2013, said Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes in Seattle, said in a company blog post.

Boeing delivered 150 commercial planes of all models in the second quarter Of 2012, up from 118 in the second quarter of last year.