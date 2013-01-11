FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India "concerned" about Boeing Dreamliner glitches-govt source
January 11, 2013

India "concerned" about Boeing Dreamliner glitches-govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - India is “concerned” about the recent glitches in Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner jets and is awaiting a safety report by the country’s National Transportation Safety Board, a senior government official said on Friday.

The Dreamliner jet had three technical mishaps in as many days this month, including an electrical fire that caused severe damage to a plane. U.S. transportation authorities are launching a review of the Dreamliner, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

State-controlled Air India has ordered 27 Dreamliners.

