India reviewing Dreamliner safety, no plans to ground aircraft-regulator
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 3:05 AM / in 5 years

India reviewing Dreamliner safety, no plans to ground aircraft-regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - India is reviewing the safety situation of Boeing Co Dreamliners and will also talk to component makers of the U.S. aircraft but there are no plans to ground the planes, the aviation regulator said on Wednesday.

“We are not having any problem with our Dreamliners. The problems we had earlier were fixed,” Arun Mishra, Director General of Civil Aviation, told Reuters.

State-owned Air India owns 6 Dreamliners.

“We are reviewing the situation now ... we will have to talk to component companies,” Mishra said.

