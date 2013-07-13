FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No evidence of link between Dreamliner fire and batteries -AAIB
July 13, 2013

No evidence of link between Dreamliner fire and batteries -AAIB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - There is no evidence at this stage that a fire that broke out on a Boeing Dreamliner at London’s Heathrow Airport on Friday was linked to the aircraft’s batteries, Britain’s Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said on Saturday.

“There has been extensive heat damage in the upper portion of the rear fuselage, a complex part of the aircraft, and the initial investigation is likely to take several days,” the AAIB said in a statement.

“However, it is clear that this heat damage is remote from the area in which the aircraft main and APU (Auxiliary Power Unit) batteries are located, and, at this stage, there is no evidence of a direct causal relationship.”

