Japan agency aims to end initial Boeing jet probe by Saturday -source
January 18, 2013 / 2:09 AM / 5 years ago

Japan agency aims to end initial Boeing jet probe by Saturday -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAKAMATSU, Japan, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Japan Transport Safety Board aims to end an initial investigation into Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner jet in western Japan by around noon Saturday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

A team of experts from U.S. aviation authorities and Boeing arrived in Takamatsu earlier on Friday to inspect a 787 jet that was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday.

The agency will make further decisions on the matter based on the outcome of its investigations on Friday, the source said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
