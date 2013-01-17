FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Airlines to cancel Tokyo-San Diego flights after Dreamliner grounded
#Market News
January 17, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Airlines to cancel Tokyo-San Diego flights after Dreamliner grounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd will cancel eight flights from Jan. 19 to 25 on its Tokyo to San Diego route after the grounding of all Boeing 787 flights, affecting 1,290 passengers, the airline said on Thursday.

JAL also said it will switch aircraft for 70 flights that were scheduled to fly on Dreamliners, as JAL and All Nippon Airways Co Ltd scramble to cope with the grounding of Dreamliner passenger jets for investigations of battery problems that led to an emergency landing of an ANA flight on Wednesday.

