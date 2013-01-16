Japan Airlines says will ground all its Boeing 787s on Thursday

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd said it will ground all of its Boeing Co 787 passenger jets on Thursday after one of the Dreamliners of rival All Nippon Airways Co made an emergency landing in western Japan earlier on Wednesday.

Japan Airlines said its operations of the 787 aircraft from Friday onward will be decided after further assessment of the situation following investigations.

The carrier had already suspended all of its 787 flights scheduled to leave Japan on Wednesday due to safety concerns.