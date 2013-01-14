FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan govt launches investigation into fuel leaks on JAL Dreamliner
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Japan govt launches investigation into fuel leaks on JAL Dreamliner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s transport ministry said on Monday it has launched an investigation into the causes behind two fuel leaks on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jet owned by Japan Airlines Co (JAL).

Over the weekend, the JAL jet, which was undergoing checks in Japan following a fuel leak at Boston airport last week, leaked fuel during tests. Both of the leaks were due to separate valve-related problems.

On Friday, the U.S. government started a wide-ranging review of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, citing concern over a battery that caught fire last week, also on a JAL plane, and other problems. The government and Boeing insisted the passenger jet remained safe to fly.

