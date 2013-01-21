FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan transport ministry says to investigate Japan battery maker
January 21, 2013 / 1:55 AM / 5 years ago

Japan transport ministry says to investigate Japan battery maker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s transport ministry will open an investigation into a Japanese battery maker involved in Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner, jointly with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, a ministry official said on Monday.

Boeing’s Dreamliner, plagued by a string of mishaps in recent days, has been grounded worldwide after a battery fire in Boston and an emergency landing in western Japan.

Japan is the biggest market so far for the Dreamliner, with Japan Airlines Co and All Nippon Airways Co flying 24 of the 50 passenger jets delivered to date.

The official did not name the company.

